What Jumped Out To Will Muschamp About The Florida Gators

Familiarity is once again a theme this week as the South Carolina Gamecocks take on Will Muschamp’s former team the No. 3 Florida Gators.

Tuesday Muschamp spoke to the media and gave his assessment of the Gators, who are coming off a 51-35 win over Ole Miss. The high-powered offense grabbed his attention and he feels his team has done a good job preparing for them so far.

“We got a good start today on Florida. I thought we had a good workman-like, blue collar practice today,” he said. “I thought the guys came out with the right mentality and improving and getting better on a Tuesday practice and a lot of good work and got some good scout work and getting ready for really good Florida team that brings a lot back on offense.”

He noted that he was particularly impressed with quarterback Kyle Trask.

“A lot of experience on the offensive side of the ball. Kyle Trask is, you gotta like the guy just as far as sticking it out waiting his turn and then cashing in on his opportunity when he had it,” he said. “And he's a really good football player. I think he's got a great pocket presence he really feels and invades the rush extremely well, buys time for himself, constantly has his eyes downfield, which creates some issues. That's why they have a lot of explosives or off rhythm plays. But a really good football player.”

Muschamp noted that the Trask has an incredibly talented skill player that they also must key in on and will likely have time to make plays.

“Kyle Pitts is you know probably the best tight end the country I would assume he is certainly the best one we’ll see,” he said. “Long athletic has speed difficult match up guy but as a very good knack of getting open finding space and with Trask, obviously they've got a good rapport as far as the throwing game is concerned. Four out of five seniors on the offensive line big physical guys that we've faced.”

As with most coaches in the SEC, Muschamp has some rapport with Dan Mullen. The two have been on coaching staffs that have faced each other five times. Mullen is 4-1 in the meetings.