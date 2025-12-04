In a surprising turn of events, four-star Gamecocks quarterback commit Landon Duckworth was on flip watch as the LSU Tigers made a late push with Lane Kiffin. However, per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Duckworth intends to indeed sign with South Carolina at 2:00 pm (CT) on Thursday.

The 6-foot-3 and 195 pound signal caller out of Jackson High School in Jackson, Alabama first committed to the Gamecocks in August of 2023, but re-opened his commitment in June of 2024 for a year. He named South Carolina and Auburn as his final two schools this summer before committing once again to Beamer's Gamecocks and never looked back.

On3's Steve Wiltfong reported about the possibility of a commitment flip and it was confirmed in a tweet by On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday. However, after 24 hours the team's only quarterback commit in the class will end up in Columbia. Duckworth led Jackson High to a 14-1 record in 2024 and an Alabama 4A championship. All while Completing 162 of 243 passes (66.7%) for 3,439 yards with 39 TD and 10 INT. Also carried the ball 62 times for 648 yards (10.5 YPC) and 12 TD. This loss is a big blow to South Carolina's 2026 class.

Gamecocks land their guy

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth will sign with South Carolina, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 200 QB is set to make it official today at 2:00 PM CT



LSU made a hard push at the end, but Duckworth is locked in



“Never would regret signing here.”https://t.co/cgbEjmV5IL pic.twitter.com/hl1Znhuesx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2025

Duckworth is the only quarterback committed to Shane Beamer's 2026 class. Rated as a four-star and top ten player at his position, he is one of the best players in the class and South Carolina will get him on their roster for next fall, which is huge news considering the quarterback room for next season is a big question mark.

The status of star quarterback LaNorris Sellers remains unclear. He could enter the NFL Draft, return to Columbia for another season, or the possibility of a transfer remains on the table. Behind him is 2025 signee Cutter Woods and former Ohio State transfer Air Noland. Now with Duckworth in the fold, the Gamecocks could let the three young players battle it out or add a veteran in the portal should Sellers leave.

