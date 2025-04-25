Gamecock Digest

NFL Draft Day 2: Where the Gamecocks Rank on ESPN’s Best Available List

With the first round of the NFL Draft in the books, a few former South Carolina standouts are still waiting for their names to be called. Here’s a breakdown of where they rank on ESPN’s Best Available list heading into Day 2.

Fisher Brewer

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Dylan Stewart (6) and wide receiver Dalevon Campbell (15)celebrates his touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft take place tonight at 7 PM in Green Bay, with the Cleveland Browns making the first pick. Multiple Gamecocks are still on the board, including safety Nick Emmanwori, who surprisingly didn’t go in the first round despite being projected there. Several South Carolina players are expected to hear their names called tonight—here’s where they rank on ESPN’s Best Available list.

DB Nick Emmanwori
Rank: No. 3 overall | Position Rank: No. 1 Safety | Draft Grade: 89

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Nick is still ranked as the No. 1 safety available, even though Malaki Starks was taken by the Ravens. Emmanwori began the day as the No. 25 overall prospect and remains one of the top values on the board. He should go early in the second round, likely within the top 5-10 picks.

DT T.J. Sanders
Rank: No. 18 overall | Position Rank: No. 7 DT | Draft Grade: 85

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) looks to pass as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (90) goes to tackle during the first half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

T.J. Sanders started the day ranked No. 43 overall and has climbed up to No. 18. He was projected as a late first-round to early second-round pick and should come off the board today.

EDGE Jordan Burch (South Carolina/Oregon)
Rank: No. 20 overall | Position Rank: No. 8 EDGE | Draft Grade: 85

Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jordan Burch (3) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Eastern Illinois Panthers in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

This one might stir some debate. Jordan Burch spent three years at South Carolina and two at Oregon. Once the highest-rated recruit in South Carolina history since Jadeveon Clowney, he finally lived up to his 5-star billing during his final college season.

Burch transferred to Oregon under controversial circumstances, reportedly to help support family members undergoing medical treatment. He even considered transferring back home but wasn’t granted a waiver. Despite the move, Burch remained vocal in his support for South Carolina—especially during Clemson week—making sure fans knew where his heart was.

Now a projected second-round pick, he’s climbed from No. 49 to No. 20 on the ESPN board. While he finished his career as a Duck, Burch still deserves to be recognized as a Gamecock.

EDGE Kyle Kennard
Rank: No. 98 overall | Position Rank: No. 21 EDGE | Draft Grade: 64

South Carolina Gamecocks edge Kyle Kennard (5) reacts as Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) protects the ball during the second half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner has risen from No. 130 to No. 98 overall. He’s likely a third- or fourth-round pick.

RB Raheim “Rocket” Sanders
Position Rank: 27th
Overall Rank: 264 (Day 1) → 232
Draft Grade: 40

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

TE Joshua Simon
Position Rank: 18th
Overall Rank: 271 (Day 1) → 239
Draft Grade: 39

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Joshua Simon (6) celebrates the touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

DT DeAndre Jules
Position Rank: 36th
Overall Rank: 319 (Day 1) → 287
Draft Grade: 33

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman Deandre Jules (DL21) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CB O'Donnell “OD” Fortune
Position Rank: 37th
Overall Rank: 320 (Day 1) → 288
Draft Grade: 33

Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; East defensive back O'Donnell Fortune of South Carolina (20) is presented with the defensive MVP trophy after the East defeats the West in the East-West Shrine Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

IOL Torricelli Simpkins III
Position Rank: 8th
Overall Rank: 337 (Day 1) → 305
Draft Grade: 33

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins III (76) points to Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Bryan Longwell (4) and defensive lineman Khordae Sydnor (96) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

LB Bam Martin-Scott
Position Rank: 28th
Overall Rank: 348 (Day 1) → 316
Draft Grade: 33

Louisiana State University quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) tries to avoid getting sacked by South Carolina linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (22) during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

P Kai Kroeger
Not currently listed on ESPN’s Best Available.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks punter Kai Kroeger (39) throws a pass on a punt fake against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. The play was called back due to a penalty. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Despite some of the lower grades, the Gamecocks have several players generating draft buzz and carrying big-time upside. They had a school-record 11 players invited to the NFL Combine this year and could break the school’s all-time record for most players drafted (9). The second-highest total is 7, which happened in 2009, 2012, and 2013.

Even undrafted free agent prospects like wide receiver Dalevon Campbell are getting serious attention after putting up huge numbers at South Carolina’s Pro Day.

