NFL Draft Day 2: Where the Gamecocks Rank on ESPN’s Best Available List
Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft take place tonight at 7 PM in Green Bay, with the Cleveland Browns making the first pick. Multiple Gamecocks are still on the board, including safety Nick Emmanwori, who surprisingly didn’t go in the first round despite being projected there. Several South Carolina players are expected to hear their names called tonight—here’s where they rank on ESPN’s Best Available list.
DB Nick Emmanwori
Rank: No. 3 overall | Position Rank: No. 1 Safety | Draft Grade: 89
Nick is still ranked as the No. 1 safety available, even though Malaki Starks was taken by the Ravens. Emmanwori began the day as the No. 25 overall prospect and remains one of the top values on the board. He should go early in the second round, likely within the top 5-10 picks.
DT T.J. Sanders
Rank: No. 18 overall | Position Rank: No. 7 DT | Draft Grade: 85
T.J. Sanders started the day ranked No. 43 overall and has climbed up to No. 18. He was projected as a late first-round to early second-round pick and should come off the board today.
EDGE Jordan Burch (South Carolina/Oregon)
Rank: No. 20 overall | Position Rank: No. 8 EDGE | Draft Grade: 85
This one might stir some debate. Jordan Burch spent three years at South Carolina and two at Oregon. Once the highest-rated recruit in South Carolina history since Jadeveon Clowney, he finally lived up to his 5-star billing during his final college season.
Burch transferred to Oregon under controversial circumstances, reportedly to help support family members undergoing medical treatment. He even considered transferring back home but wasn’t granted a waiver. Despite the move, Burch remained vocal in his support for South Carolina—especially during Clemson week—making sure fans knew where his heart was.
Now a projected second-round pick, he’s climbed from No. 49 to No. 20 on the ESPN board. While he finished his career as a Duck, Burch still deserves to be recognized as a Gamecock.
EDGE Kyle Kennard
Rank: No. 98 overall | Position Rank: No. 21 EDGE | Draft Grade: 64
The reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner has risen from No. 130 to No. 98 overall. He’s likely a third- or fourth-round pick.
RB Raheim “Rocket” Sanders
Position Rank: 27th
Overall Rank: 264 (Day 1) → 232
Draft Grade: 40
TE Joshua Simon
Position Rank: 18th
Overall Rank: 271 (Day 1) → 239
Draft Grade: 39
DT DeAndre Jules
Position Rank: 36th
Overall Rank: 319 (Day 1) → 287
Draft Grade: 33
CB O'Donnell “OD” Fortune
Position Rank: 37th
Overall Rank: 320 (Day 1) → 288
Draft Grade: 33
IOL Torricelli Simpkins III
Position Rank: 8th
Overall Rank: 337 (Day 1) → 305
Draft Grade: 33
LB Bam Martin-Scott
Position Rank: 28th
Overall Rank: 348 (Day 1) → 316
Draft Grade: 33
P Kai Kroeger
Not currently listed on ESPN’s Best Available.
Despite some of the lower grades, the Gamecocks have several players generating draft buzz and carrying big-time upside. They had a school-record 11 players invited to the NFL Combine this year and could break the school’s all-time record for most players drafted (9). The second-highest total is 7, which happened in 2009, 2012, and 2013.
Even undrafted free agent prospects like wide receiver Dalevon Campbell are getting serious attention after putting up huge numbers at South Carolina’s Pro Day.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!