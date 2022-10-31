NFL Week Eight: Gamecocks In The League

Every program goes through loss; it's part of sports. South Carolina is coming off a tough one, as Missouri took all the wind out of their sails.

They will look to shake back this weekend against Vanderbilt and have some things to learn. Fortunately, they have a strong alum network that can serve as an example. Multiple former Gamecocks have dealt with hardship at the professional level but continue to compile noteworthy performances.

The NFL has been widely unpredictable this season; former MVPs have suffered falls from grace, while unlikely heroes are making names for themselves. Nonetheless, the garnet and black are well represented on fall Sundays.

Stephon Gilmore, Colts CB - Gilmore had five tackles in a close loss to the Washington Commanders, 17-16. Indianapolis needs the defense to step up, as quarterback Sam Ehlinger is seeing his first live action.

Jaycee Horn, Panthers CB - The Panthers were unsure if Horn would play, as he missed time with an injury. He pushed through pregame difficulties and made the active roster, recording two tackles in an overtime loss to Atlanta, 37-34.

Damiere Byrd, Falcons WR - Byrd has come on strong the past two weeks, scoring two long touchdowns. He logged three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Panthers, spurring Atlanta to a much-needed win.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins EDGE - Ingram had one tackle in a win over the Detroit Lions, 31-27.

Kingsley Enagbare, Packers EDGE - Enagbare continues to impress as an impact edge rusher for Green Bay. He had two tackles against Buffalo in a Sunday Night Football loss, 27-17.

D.J. Wonnum, Vikings EDGE - Wonnum has been a revelation for the Vikings this season, getting consistent pressure and affecting games. He had three tackles against Arizona, leading Minnesota to a 34-26 victory.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop had a busy night on Thursday, making all four of his kicks against Baltimore. Succop made three field goals, all within 35 yards, tacking on an extra point in a primetime loss.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.