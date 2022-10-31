Former Gamecock Damiere Byrd Wills Falcons To Victory

The Atlanta Falcons have gone through a roller-coaster season. They started slowly before rebounding and compiling a productive October.

On Sunday, they faced the Carolina Panthers, a matchup that posed implications for the entire NFC South. The winner would claim sole possession of first place in the division, and the stakes made for an exciting matchup.

Atlanta struggles to generate a downfield passing offense, one of their only offensive limitations. They needed a big play in the fourth quarter to spur a comeback, and an unlikely contributor stepped up.

Former South Carolina standout wide receiver Damiere Byrd only had one catch entering play, a 75-yard touchdown last week. His play garnered some attention, and the coaching staff went his way when things were tough.

Byrd caught a long pass and weaved through traffic for another long touchdown. His play sparked an offensive onslaught from Atlanta, who ultimately won the game in overtime.

He had six targets on the afternoon, a season-high. Byrd logged three catches for 67 yards and had his second consecutive game with a touchdown. The Falcons are looking for consistent receivers to round out their rotation, and he has made his bid for more snaps.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.