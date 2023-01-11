NFL Week Eighteen: South Carolina Gamecocks in the League

With week 18 coming to a close, the NFL's regular season has officially come and gone. The final week of the regular season traditionally means games become more meaningful, especially for those competing for playoff spots.

Plenty of the former Gamecocks playing in the premier football league had playoff implications riding into Saturday and Sunday. Those implications meant performance had to tighten, and some of South Carolina's finest responded to the challenge. Here are the many performances of the Gamecocks in the league.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop rebounded after a down game against the Panthers by going 1/1 on field goals and nailing both extra-point opportunities.

Ernest Jones, Rams LB - Jones totaled five tackles in an overtime loss to the Seahawks.

D.J. Wonnum, Vikings LB - Wonnum totaled two tackles in a win over the Bears to cement a fantastic Vikings season.

Stephon Gilmore, Colts CB - Gilmore posted three tackles in a disappointing loss to the Texans.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins LB - Ingram had one tackle in a playoff-clinching win over the Jets.

Pharoh Cooper, Cardinals WR - Cooper had two receptions for six yards in a loss to the 49ers.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst caught four passes for 14 yards, helping the Bengals take down the Ravens.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Samuel played his first game in around a month, catching two passes for 20 yards and running for four yards over one carry.

