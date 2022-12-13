Skip to main content

Deebo Samuel Avoids Major Injury

Former South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel has avoided a significant injury. The San Francisco 49ers star will reportedly return at some point during the season.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel underwent a scary scene on Sunday afternoon. After taking a carry to the wide side and reversing the field, several players rolled Samuel's leg up on.

He immediately grabbed his lower body in pain. A cart came out onto the field, and many San Francisco 49ers offered words of encouragement to Samuel as he left with his face buried in a towel.

Fortunately, Samuel and San Francisco seem to have avoided a disaster. The team issued a statement saying he suffered a sprained MCL and ankle, but insiders feel comfortable saying Samuel will return at some point.

Samuel had eight touches for 64 yards and a touchdown before the injury. The 49ers came out with a comfortable win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7. Quarterback Brock Purdy made his first career start in Lew of injured signal callers Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

San Francisco is amidst a playoff push, currently sitting at 9-4 and are atop the NFC West. Despite the turmoil at the quarterback position, they are on a six-game winning streak, a testament to their talented roster.

