NFL Week Four: Gamecocks In The League

South Carolina complied a successful week on the field, dominating South Carolina State on Thursday night. Furthermore, they had a productive week in the NFL ranks, with several former Gamecocks making plays.

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to play as they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. San Francisco has two former Gamecocks in wide receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, two of the more impactful former Gamecocks.

Nonetheless, they continue to be one of the most productive schools at the NFL level. Several Gamecocks have revived their careers during the 2022 season, while others are bursting onto the scene for the first time.

Stephon Gilmore, Colts CB - Gilmore logged one tackle in a 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Jaycee Horn, Panthers CB - Horn had six tackles and a deflection in a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He was, at times, the best player on a field that included uber-talented quarterback Kyler Murray.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins EDGE - Ingram had one tackle in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He continues his run as one of the league's premier 2022 edge rushers.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst had three catches for twenty-seven yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' win against the Dolphins, 27-15.

Rashad Fenton, Chiefs CB - Fenton had four tackles in the Chiefs' 41-31 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football. He has exceeded expectations this season and is becoming an essential part of Kansas City's defense.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop made one field goal from forty-five yards on Sunday evening's loss. He was also a perfect four for four on extra points.

