PFF Trends vs. South Carolina State

Advanced analytics have been favorable for South Carolina over the past two weeks. They thoroughly embarrassed Charlotte and South Carolina State, recapturing momentum and salvaging hope.

Those familiar with the team understood things would be tough to start the year. However, they needed to get back on track these past few games to prepare for their SEC slate.

Numbers look better weekly for South Carolina; advanced analytics weren't particularly kind against Arkansas and Georgia, but several trends have moved in the right direction. Presently, many preseason issues have been resolved, an encouraging sign.

Offensive Line Grades

Pundits critiqued South Carolina's offensive line to start this year, saying they limited the offense's capabilities. While their criticisms may have been justified, many overlooked the effort this group plays with.

Ultimately, it was likely that they would figure things out. They improved with every passing snap and had their best performance against South Carolina State. South Carolina has had impressive games in pass protection and, in others, got a push in the run game. However, they hadn't put together a four-quarter football game in both phases.

According to PFF, every offensive starter graded above an 80 against the Bulldogs. Tackle Jakai Moore headlined the effort by continuing his dominant campaign, but there were no weak links.

Zacch Pickens Strong Against Run

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens continues his strong start to this season. He makes an impact in both phases but was an anchor in run defense on Thursday. Pickens is a disciplined cerebral player who maintains gap control, the most critical component of stopping the run.

Pickens graded out as 82.8 against the run, leading the team. He played twenty-four snaps in run defense, the most on the team. South Carolina played well in run support; much of their success came from No. 6.

Spencer Rattler: 0 Turnover Worthy Plays

We reported this stat last week and will every time it occurs. South Carolina can have one of the most efficient offenses in college football if quarterback Spencer Rattler plays clean football, which he has the past two weeks.

The stat line reads two interceptions, but neither was Rattler's fault. Wide receiver Xavier Leggette misread two balls downfield, both of which were intercepted by Bulldog defenders.

While he is accredited with two interceptions, Rattler played well and kept the football out of harm's way. He made several explosive plays and started to push the ball downfield, a new dimension for an altered Gamecock offense.

