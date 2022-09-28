Skip to main content

Deebo Samuel Announces Partnership With Jordan

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has officially inked a contract with Jordan, making him an exclusive partner with one of the world's leading brands.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has become the most important former Gamecock in the NFL ranks. You can make a well-reasoned argument that Samuel is the most versatile player in the league, and the numbers back you up.

Samuel gained national notoriety after the 2021 season, a breakout campaign that vaulted him into the sport's forefront. He tallied 1,770 all-purpose yards and fourteen touchdowns, putting him into the MVP conversation.

His wallet is beginning to reflect his superstar status. Samuel inked a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason for $58 million over three seasons.

Samuel has now shifted his focus to the endorsement front. According to Bleacher Report, he signed an endorsement deal with Jordan earlier in the week. Jordan is one of the worldwide leaders in athletic apparel, created by former NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Bleacher Report spoke to Samuel about the deal and had a funny way of reveling in his accomplishment.

"It's funny because guys all the time in the locker room are asking me, 'How did you get that done? Put me in contact with someone!' Or they're asking if they can get some of my gear when I get a package."

