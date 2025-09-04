Nyck Harbor Was The Fastest Player In College Football During Week 1
Nyck Harbor is a special talent and an athletic freak for the Gamecocks. In his 6’5 and 235-pound frame, he shouldn’t be moving the way that he does on the gridiron. He is the perfect blend of fast, big body, exceptional hands, and a deep ball threat that gives defenses fits. On Saturday, he added another impressive stat to his resume, coming from a track and field background.
Harbor led the way in the Reel Analytics College Football Fastest Players Through Week 1 leaderboard with a 22.4 MPH max speed. It came on his 64-yard touchdown reception from star quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
Here is the clip
It is no surprise to see Harbor at the top of the leaderboard with his sensational speed. He was invited to the USA Track & Field Olympic trials in 2024. Before focusing solely on football, Harbor competed for the Gamecocks at the SEC Indoor track and field championships, posting a 20.87 time in the 200 meters. He was even better during outdoor season, posting a 10.11 in the 100M dash and a 20.20 in the 200M, which helped him earn second-team All-American in both events. His speed is unmatched, and it will be hard to find a wide receiver, let alone any player in college football, that can top his speed.
He went on to finish the game with three catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. You can make the argument that a touchdown was taken away from him with the ever-evolving catch rule.
The speed is just one component of his game. Harbor has continue to work to fine tune his game to become a complete wide receiver. We saw glimpses of that on Sunday on Virginia Tech. His backup quarterback, Luke Doty, explained it well and his progression from a season ago.
“I tell him every day, like you are getting so much better. This time last year, it's night and day. Don't get me wrong, he was a monster last year, too. But just to see how far he's come and how hard he's worked to get to where he is right now. Like I tell him every day like you are getting better. You're continuing to get better,” said Doty. “You're going to have a great day today, and like whatever it is, like just keep doing what you're doing because it's working. Being, I guess, out there and being able to see that from him and just kind of being a witness to like how much work and time he's put into it, it's been really cool to see.”
Harbor can position himself to be a top WR draft pick in a few years with a dominant junior season. He has all the tools and gifts to be one of the top receivers we have seen play college football. Now the biggest question is, can he live up to it?
