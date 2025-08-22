South Carolina Athletics Department Reveals New Nike Jerseys
Beginning in 2026, the South Carolina Gamecocks will not don the Under Armour logo and will instead replace it with Nike. The Athletics Department officially kicked off the Nike era by showing off their new threads on Friday morning.
The deal ends a ten-year long deal with Under Armour. Nike, known by their iconic swoosh, will now appear across Gamecocks' athletics beginning in 2026-2027. South Carolina has been with Under Armour since 2007. The first deal was a six-year agreement worth $10.8 million. In 2010, the deal was changed to a new six-yeal deal worth $19 million.
As you can see in the photo below, there isn't a major change thus far in the overall look of the jerseys, but that doesn't completely rule out the idea. Nike, with the Gamecocks approval, may want to put their own flair on the jerseys in the future. But for now, the classic threads remain just with the iconic swoosh.
South Carolina is set to receive $500 thousand in cash over the next ten years of the deal. As mentioned above, the Gamecocks will be getting new alternate jerseys as well.
The Board of Trustees met at 9:00 am on Friday to make the move official. The move is a ten-year deal with Nike worth $70 million in product and $5 million in cash. The deal runs through 2036.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: