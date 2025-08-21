Report: The SEC Inches Closer to a Nine-Game Conference Schedule; How it Affects South Carolina
The debate over whether or not the SEC should change to a nine-game conference schedule seems to be coming to a conclusion as Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger reports SEC executives are close to adopting the new format. This could affect South Carolina's out of conference scheduling habits in a major way going forward.
The SEC has sat at an eight game conference schedule for years, drawing the criticism from other leagues, specifically Big Ten proponents. The game's most dominate league over the last 20 years has argued against the ninth game citing it's tougher to play in the SEC. However now the conference appears to be changing it's tune.
Dellenger reports SEC executives moved closer to adopting the new game schedule this week in meetings. Teams, like South Carolina, would have three permanent opponents and six rotating opponents each year. Dellenger also reports that the ACC is likely to follow suit if the SEC decides to go this route.
Another reason for the format change, as Dellenger reports, is that ESPN will pay more money for the change and possible College Football Playoff expansion discussions.
In 2025, the Gamecocks play 10 power four teams in their 12 game schedule, without having a ninth conference game thrown in there, not something some of their counterparts in other leagues can say of themselves. If this were to go forward, it would cause teams, like South Carolina, to reevaluate the need to schedule tougher out of conference games.
The rivalry between South Carolina and Clemson will almost certainly carry on, but games, like the one against Virginia Tech, may not in the future. This is not something that will take place this season, more likely 2026 or 2027, but the presidents of each school will meet to move forward or against this idea "soon."
