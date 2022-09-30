Downfield Passing Creates New Dimension

Fans are enamored with the long ball, and the public consensus is that if you aren't throwing the ball fifty times per game, you have a terrible offense. In reality, the run-and-gun style of offense has been synonymous with losing.

South Carolina tried to run a pro-style offense with a heavy emphasis on downfield concepts. It failed miserably, and quarterback Spencer Rattler looked like a shell of his former self.

Rattler had nine turnover-worthy throws against Georgia, a line in the sand for offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He realized the offensive scheme wasn't working and needed to redefine the parameters of this offense.

In eleven days, the Gamecock offense has completely redefined itself; they now lean on their run game and focus on executing the quick game. Fans are frustrated by the variety of swing passes and RPOs, but the results say it is the most conducive to success.

However, you aren't going to beat SEC schools by dinking and dunking your way down the field. Eventually, you must air it out, and the Gamecocks knew they must find a consistent way to do that.

Some speculated they might hold off a week before implementing new downfield concepts. After all, they only had four days in between games and didn't have much practice time to execute new plays.

The short break didn't stop the Gamecocks from airing it out. Satterfield and Rattler have clearly been workshopping this new-look offense and are continuing to add to it each week.

They leaned on the ground game, beating the life out of South Carolina State defenders. The Gamecocks sprinkle in some short throws, getting Rattler into a groove without risking a turnover.

Then, they bust out a play-action and ask Rattler to go through a whole-field progression. He made timely throws repeatedly, leading to several explosive plays. Rattler looked like the player many prophesized he would be after the 2020 season, but he must keep stacking weeks.

