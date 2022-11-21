Powerful Moments From UT Win

Many people inside college football buildings have their own unique stories. It takes a lot to reach the mountaintop, and each individual has endured trials and tribulations to get there.

Therefore, it's crucial to capture their reactions when something magical happens. Something magical happened inside Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, and all you need to do is look at the aftermath.

We've encapsulated some of the best moments to show fans what everyone has gone through this season. It hasn't been perfect, but it has been worth it.

Girl Dads

Quarterback Dakereon Joyner and wide receiver Josh Vann each had big days. Both scored two touchdowns and helped the Gamecocks in critical moments as they have done all season.

They conducted a postgame press conference together and shared a moment. Joyner met eyes with Vann and said, "We're gonna tell our daughters about this." Vann smoothly replied, "Yeah, we are."

Game Ball

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has been through the wringer. He has gone through public ridicule weekly but called the game of his life on Saturday.

Head coach Shane Beamer awarded Satterfield the game ball, saying he was proud of how Satterfield handled the season. The Gamecocks scored nine touchdowns and had one punt the entire evening.

Beamer was adamant that Satterfield be given his credit after the game, and he is entirely correct. Satterfield adjusted his style and developed an excellent game plan, which may spark interesting conversations.

Repping The Hometown

Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp is a rising star. Sources confirm Stepp spent a lot of time preparing this week, assisting Satterfield in ensuring everything was right.

Stepp is a Columbia native who bleeds garnet and black. He shared an embrace postgame with a dear friend, celebrating the historic accomplishment that his team had achieved.

One For The Record Books

Quarterback Spencer Rattler had dealt with criticism since last season when he was benched at Oklahoma. The talented signal-caller has all the tools to become a first-round draft pick but often gets in his way.

He's grown up a lot since arriving at South Carolina and had the best quarterbacking performance in school history against Tennessee. Rattler threw six touchdowns, a single-game program record, and over 400 yards.

Rattler spent time at midfield celebrating with fans and posing for pictures with students. After the game, Rattler said that it was his favorite game he had ever played in.

Making His Mark

Beamer had to listen to outsiders rag on his program for weeks, which can be challenging for coaches. At the college level, it's easy to tie your sense of self to your program, as it directly reflects what you have built.

He spent a moment sitting outside the locker room with his hands on his head, soaking in the moment. His father, former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, had many of these victories, but it felt like the younger Beamer finally began to step out of his father's shadow.

