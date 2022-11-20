Spencer Rattler's Championship Level Play Sends Message

Quarterback reigns supreme at every level. If you don't have an uber-talented player under center, then you can kiss any shot of relevancy goodbye.

South Carolina knew this and dipped into the transfer portal, searching for a solution. They landed on quarterback Spencer Rattler, a highly touted Oklahoma transfer that couldn't put it all together in Norman.

He has battled inconsistencies all year, and some speculated that neither South Carolina nor the NFL would want him after the year. Rattler silenced all doubters on Saturday evening, putting forth a historic performance.

Rattler repeatedly made implausible throws; on the run, off-platform, across his body, it didn't matter. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield put everything on Rattler's plate, and the savvy veteran delivered.

He maintained a competitive aura throughout the night, leading his teammates in challenging situations. There were a few instances where Tennessee cut the lead down, but Rattler always had the answer.

A light switch flipped in his mind. No one executed any differently; the offensive play calling was much better, but the difference was No. 7.

Several analysts said Rattler looked like a first-round pick against the Volunteers. The eye test and statistics back up that praise and Rattler was determined not to let the Florida performance define his season.

He played at a championship level on Saturday. Not a bowl game, not an SEC Title, but a CFP level. That doesn't mean he will do it moving forward, and I'm not suggesting South Carolina's team is on that level.

It's not hyperbole, which makes it that much more impressive. Whether he can continue that play is to be determined, but one thing is sure: Rattler took the first step in redefining his career on Saturday.

