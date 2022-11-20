South Carolina Sends Shockwaves Around CFB

At the beginning of the week, all the numbers pointed to the Volunteers, almost all reporters picked the Volunteers, and even the most optimistic Gamecock fans probably acknowledged that a victory looked bleak.

However, the South Carolina Gamecocks locker room didn't see it the same way, nor did they play like it. In a game that saw an abundance of offensive firepower, South Carolina created explosive plays. It was South Carolina who were delivering blows to Tennessee.

South Carolina had the game in hand from the opening whistle.

The offense, which has seen so many more troublesome moments than promising ones, had its way with the Tennessee defense. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield called a great game, but quarterback Spencer Rattler ended up as the big story.

The quarterback from Arizona, who had a meteoric rise and dramatic fall in his time at Oklahoma, and came into this game amid the worst statistical season of his career, reminded the college football world on Saturday night of the rare skillset he brings between the white lines.

The Gamecocks' defense, who was coming off of a disastrous performance against the Florida Gators last weekend, had one of the better performances all year against an offense that's been termed nearly unstoppable by all who watch the sport.

Due to the effort given at all three levels, quarterback Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers' star-studded offense never seemed to find a rhythm.

The defensive line brought an effective pass rush that saw them get pressure on multiple instances. The linebacker unit continued to throw their bodies around in the box and managed to hinder what was an ill-forgotten ground game for the Volunteers.

The Gamecock secondary, which continues to go through a thrust of tenacious external circumstances, brought it to Jalen Hyatt and the Volunteers wide receiver unit all game long, making them earn all of the yards they gained.

It's the biggest win of the Shane Beamer era, indicating what the program could accomplish when they have the right people in the building.

