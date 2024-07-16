Predicting the Gamecocks' Season with NCAA College Football 25
To celebrate the release of the new college football game, we decided to take the Gamecocks into dynasty mode without touching anything or playing any games, simulating all the way through to bowl season to see where it predicts the Gamecocks will stand at the end of the 2024 season. So, let’s dive into it!
The Gamecocks Record:
In this simulation of the game, the Gamecocks went 7-5 with several close games. Here are the results:
- Week 1: Old Dominion 35-21 W
- Week 2: Kentucky 41-31 L
- Week 3: LSU 38-31 L
- Week 4: Akron 26-10 W
- Bye Week: 2-2 record at this point
- Week 6: #5 Ole Miss 42-26 L
- Week 7: #10 Alabama 38-20 W
- Week 8: Oklahoma 31-30 L
- Bye Week
- Week 10: #10 Texas A&M 41-24 L
- Week 11: Vanderbilt 31-24 W
- Week 12: Missouri 41-38 W
- Week 13: Wofford/FCS team 35-14 W
- Week 14: #11 Clemson 31-28 W
The Gamecocks went 2-2 versus ranked teams, securing a top 10 and a top 15 win, while losing to top 5 and top 10 teams. They won 2 of the 4 rivalry games, including a newer rivalry with Kentucky. Most importantly, they secured a crucial win against in-state rival Clemson to win the Palmetto Bowl on the road.
Player Stats:
Passing:
- QB LaNorris Sellers: 3,285 Yards, 29 TD, 10 INT, 71% Comp, QB Rating 182.0
He was the only player to attempt a pass.
Rushing:
- RB Raheim Sanders: 148 carries for 1,057 yards, 7.1 AVG, 11 TD, 88.1 AVG/G, 44 BTK, 671 YAC
- QB LaNorris Sellers: 109 carries for 393 yards, 6 TD
- RB Oscar Adaway III: 55 carries for 145 yards, 3 TD
- WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: 21 carries for 79 yards and 1 TD
Receiving:
- WR Nyck Harbor: 49 receptions, 845 yards, 10 TD
- WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: 45 receptions, 688 yards, 7 TD
- WR Dalevon Campbell: 35 receptions, 659 yards, 7 TD
- TE Joshua Simon: 44 receptions, 528 yards, 2 TD
- WR Jared Brown: 26 receptions, 332 yards, 1 TD
Defense:
- LB Demetrius Knight Jr.: 57 SOLO, 13 Assists, 70 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.0 sacks, 1 INT
- DB Jalon Kilgore: 47 SOLO, 12 Assists, 59 tackles, 3 TFL
- LB Debo Williams: 37 SOLO, 11 Assists, 48 tackles, 4 TFL
- DB DQ Smith: 32 SOLO, 9 Assists, 41 tackles
- DL Tonka Hemingway: 29 SOLO, 12 Assists, 41 tackles, 14 TFL, 7.5 sacks
- DB O'Donnell Fortune: 34 SOLO, 4 Assists, 38 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT
- DB Vicari Swain: 30 SOLO, 6 Assists, 36 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.0 sacks, 1 INT
- LB Bam Martin-Scott: 33 SOLO, 2 Assists, 35 tackles, 2 INT
- DB Nick Emmanwori: 25 SOLO, 9 Assists, 34 tackles, 3 INT
- DL T.J. Sanders: 19 SOLO, 10 Assists, 29 tackles, 6 TFL, 2.5 sacks
- LB Kyle Kennard: 17 SOLO, 9 Assists, 26 tackles, 6 TFL, 5.5 sacks
- LB Bryan Thomas Jr.: 16 SOLO, 8 Assists, 24 tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks
- DB Judge Collier: 17 SOLO, 6 Assists, 23 tackles, 0.5 sacks
NFL Draft Prospects:
- RB Raheim Sanders: 6th Round
- DL Tonka Hemingway: 6th Round
The simulation provides an intriguing glimpse into what could be a thrilling season for the Gamecocks, highlighted by standout individual performances and significant victories. Whether these predictions will come to fruition remains to be seen, but the excitement and potential are certainly palpable. Stay tuned as we follow the real-life journey of the Gamecocks through the 2024 season!
