REACTION: South Carolina 2023 Schedule Released

Head coach Shane Beamer continues to make waves in Columbia, and year three projects as a pivotal season for him and the Gamecocks. The SEC released its full schedule on Tuesday, and things look favorable early on.

For context, South Carolina opened the 2022 season by facing Arkansas and Georgia in two of their first three games, one of the most challenging starts in college. Next season looks very different, and things should start fast for this team.

September 2: vs. North Carolina (neutral site)

September 9: vs. Furman

September 16: @ Georgia

September 23: vs. Mississippi State

September 30: @ Tennessee

October 14: vs. Florida

October 21: @ Missouri

October 28: @ Texas A&M

November 4: vs. Jacksonville State

November 11: vs. Vanderbilt

November 18: vs. Kentucky

November 25: vs. Clemson

Upon first look, South Carolina should feel good about where they stand. Currently, it's safe to assume that they beat Furman, Jacksonville State, Missouri, and Vanderbilt. Some teams may take leaps or drastically improve their rosters, but the Gamecocks have more collective talent than those four programs.

The opener against North Carolina will be one of the biggest games of the opening weekend; these schools faced off in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in 2021, and South Carolina pummeled the Tarheels.

Drawing Florida at home is a nice wrinkle, as the Gators may take a year two leap under head coach Billy Napier. Projecting their roster is difficult, but playing at home removes any difficulty of playing in the Swamp, one of the most raucous environments in college sports.

The swing games next year will likely be Kentucky, Texas A&M, and Clemson. The Gamecocks are on the level of Kentucky and may rival Texas A&M. Although the Aggies have been dominant on the recruiting trail, they have yet to put it all together on the field.

Clemson will be the biggest game of the year, as it usually is. South Carolina continues to recruit at a high level, and the players are well-coached despite some obvious flaws. Year three of Beamer should have this game be at least competitive, and the home-field advantage could swing the game.

Nine or ten wins feel possible with this schedule. An extra year in this system should be crucial for returners, and these recruiting classes will finally get an opportunity to take the field and show college football what the new era of South Carolina looks like.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.