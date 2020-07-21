Gamecock Recruiting Update

GamecockDigest
Though it's only tuesday, it's been a busy week for recruiting in Gamecock Country. 

Most recently, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins of the class of 2021 took to his personal Twitter page to announce that South Carolina is in his top 6 and his commitment announcement is coming soon. 

Ingram is a 6-5, 298 pound defensive tackle out of Gaffney, S.C. is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports. 

He's choosing between South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, UNC, Georgia and Virginia Tech.

Monday was a busy day as three offers were made. 

Joshua White, Christen Miller and Dylan Lonergan all received offer. 

White is a four-star 6-5, 248 pound defensive end out of Decatur, Ga. 

Miller is a four-star, 6-5, 285 pound defensive tackle from Ellenwood, Ga. 

Lonergan is a pro-style quarterback in the class of 2023 from Snellville, Ga. 

