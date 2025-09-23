South Carolina's Opponents Revealed For 2026-2029 Seasons
On Monday, South Carolina's annual opponents were revealed to be Georgia, Florida, and Kentucky for the next four seasons, now the whole SEC schedule has been revealed for the Gamecocks for each of the next two seasons.
Live on the SEC Network, hosted by Gamecock alum Alyssa Lang, ESPN's Paul Finebaum, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, former Georgia tight end Benjamin Watson, and former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik, every SEC team has their opponents for the next four seasons revealed on the hour long special.
The Southeastern Conference announced a switch to a nine game conference schedule for the first time in league history this offseason. The new format gave teams three annual opponents for the 2026-2029 seasons, to be reevaluated after that and then a rotation of SEC opponents for the rest of the conference schedule. The league will continue to go without divisions and stay in a single standing system. Additionally teams must schedule an opponent outside the SEC from the ACC, Big Ten, or Big 12 conferences, or Notre Dame.
Here's what the schedule looks like for the next four seasons:
2026 SEC Opponents:
Georgia
Kentucky
at Florida
Mississippi State
Tennessee
Texas A&M
at Alabama
at Arkansas
at Oklahoma
2027 SEC Opponents:
at Georgia
at Kentucky
Florida
LSU
Missouri
Texas
at Auburn
at Ole Miss
at Vanderbilt
2028 SEC Opponents:
Georgia
Kentucky
at Florida
Alabama
Arkansas
Oklahoma
at Mississippi State
at Tennessee
at Texas A&M
2029 SEC Opponents:
at Georgia
at Kentucky
Florida
Auburn
Ole Miss
Vanderbilt
at LSU
at Missouri
at Texas
South Carolina will almost certainly keep its game against in-state rival Clemson on the schedule as required out of conference game. But the schedule certainly isn't an easy one for the Gamecocks. Outside of the annual games against Georgia, Florida, and Kentucky, head coach Shane Beamer and company will have to play Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Missouri. Things can change from year to year, but those are teams that are built to make playoff runs as we sit here today.
