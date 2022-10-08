Skip to main content

Report: Kentucky "Preparing" For QB Kaiya Sheron To Start

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Kentucky is preparing to start backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron in place of quarterback Will Levis.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Kentucky Wildcats are preparing for backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron to start. Quarterback Will Levis dealt with an injury during the week and is listed as questionable for the game.

Head coach Mark Stoops said earlier this week that Levis would be a game-time decision, but reports are beginning to trickle out of Lexington, Kentucky. Levis's absence would be a monumental development, as he is one of the best players in college football.

Sheron has yet to throw a pass in college, meaning his first live-action could come under the lights on national television. South Carolina's defensive front needs to create pressure and affect Sheron, which is possible considering the lackluster Wildcat offensive line.

South Carolina's defense now shoulders the burden. They have no excuse not to win their matchup and must put the offense in advantageous situations. 

How To Watch South Carolina @ Kentucky

  • Gameday: Saturday, October 8th, 2022.
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

