REPORT: South Carolina D-Lineman Drew Tuazama Has Re-Entered The Transfer Portal
The Spring transfer portal window for FBS football programs closed one week ago, but that doesn't mean the action is entirely over, as these windows don't apply to graduate transfers. South Carolina's football program was reminded of this on Wednesday afternoon when defensive lineman Drew Tuazama entered the transfer portal, as first reported on X by Mark P. of MikeFarrellSports.com. Tuazama played only one season at South Carolina, appearing in five games and recording one tackle.
The Raleigh, N.C., native joined the football program in the middle of Fall camp this past year after putting together a career year at UAB in 2022, racking up 33 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and five sacks. With the reported departure, the Gamecocks are now down to just eight scholarship defensive tackles, with only seven being on campus right now as the staff awaits the arrival of JUCO signee and Palmetto State native Jerome Simmons. Defensive Coordinator Clayton White will now have one less veteran defensive lineman he can lean on when the season begins in late August.
