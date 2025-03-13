Gamecock Digest

Rico Dowdle Returns to Carolina: Former Gamecock Signs with Panthers

Fisher Brewer

Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolinas are welcoming home one of their own — former South Carolina Gamecock and Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle is heading back to familiar territory after signing a one-year, $6.25 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

For Dowdle, this move isn’t just about football it’s a homecoming. Born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina, just over two hours from Charlotte, Dowdle stayed close to home for college, playing four years at the University of South Carolina, a short drive down I-77 from Bank of America Stadium. After spending four seasons with the Cowboys, including a breakout 2024 campaign, Dowdle now returns to the Carolinas to play in front of friends and family once again.

Dowdle’s journey has been a resilient one. After going undrafted in 2020, he worked his way up from a special teams contributor to becoming a key piece of the Cowboys’ offense last season. He racked up 1,079 rushing yards and two touchdowns, proving himself as a reliable and physical back.

His toughness was reflected in the stats, too. Dowdle led the league in one of the grittiest metrics for running backs:

Highest percentage of carries with 3+ yards after contact in 2024 (min. 150 carries):

  1. Rico Dowdle — 51%
  2. Bucky Irving — 48.8%
  3. Derrick Henry — 48.6%
  4. Chuba Hubbard — 48.4%

That kind of power and persistence is exactly what the Panthers’ backfield needs. He’ll join forces with fellow bruiser Chuba Hubbard — who also ranked in the top four in that same category to create a dynamic, hard-nosed rushing duo for Carolina.

With his new deal, Dowdle ranks among the top 15 to 20 highest-paid running backs in the league, a well-earned payday for a player who had to fight for every opportunity. Now, he gets to chase even bigger goals — back home, where it all started.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!I’m

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

As a writer covering the South Carolina Gamecocks, my goal is to provide fans with coverage that goes beyond the surface. Whether it’s breaking news, player spotlights, or in-depth analysis, I bring a passion for the program and a commitment to telling the stories that matter. From the traditions that define Gamecock Nation to the moments that make history, my work connects readers to the team in a way that’s insightful, engaging, and uniquely South Carolina. If you’re looking for comprehensive and meaningful Gamecocks coverage, I’m here to deliver it.

Home/Football