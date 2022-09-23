South Carolina vs. Charlotte Score Predictions

South Carolina is entering a must-win game, and they need to answer the call convincingly. Currently, the Gamecocks sit at 1-2, with an 0-2 start to conference play.

They must get back on track and put something in the win column, and our staff sees this as a runaway win for South Carolina.

Evan Crowell: South Carolina 31, Charlotte 13

Will this be the prettiest game to watch? In my opinion, no. The Gamecocks went back to the fundamentals in practice, and while that may have positive effects long-term, it means they still are shaking off the rust.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White has been impressive thus far, but his teams haven't dominated the scoreboard. I predict that will change on Saturday, and the Gamecocks will hold the 49ers to a single offensive touchdown.

Offensively, quarterback Spencer Rattler must show he can execute from clean pockets and play winning football. He hasn't to this point and will undertake a steep challenge on Saturday, attempting to do what few other signal callers have done.

Andrew Lyon: South Carolina 45, Charlotte 17

I think you will see an energized Gamecock football team take the field on Saturday night against the Charlotte 49ers. Suppose the team has heeded the words of head coach Shane Beamer and this staff. In that case, they'll understand that they can't wait to get some of these correctable issues fixed, they have to right the ship as soon as possible, and a Conference-USA opponent who's 1-3 heading into this game will be just what the doctor ordered.

It'll give the offense a chance to try and find an identity against a defense that ranks as the 3rd worst defense in the country in terms of points allowed and dead last in terms of yards allowed. This ought to be a coming-out party for multiple playmakers on the offensive side of the ball who so far might not be having the season they envisioned at the start.

Defensively, the Gamecocks will still be tested with multiple defensive players either out or questionable to play, and Chris Reynolds is no slouch at the quarterback position. The Gamecocks, however, have a sizable talent advantage where it counts, in the trenches, and against this 49ers' offensive line unit who's suspect on the edges in pass protection. I think the Gamecocks will enforce their will enough to win comfortably in Williams-Brice and get back to .500.

