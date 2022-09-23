Three Gamecocks To Watch

Many fans have already written off the Charlotte game as a clear win for South Carolina. While there is a significant talent disparity, the Gamecocks must play a football game before counting wins.

Head coach Shane Beamer said as much during his media availability during the week. He underscored that the 49ers have a high-flying offense led by an established quarterback, and they pair that with an opportunistic defense.

Multiple key contributors must make plays for the Gamecocks to come away with a comfortable win on Saturday. Building momentum will be critical for a 1-2 squad, and these players are the key to that.

Spencer Rattler, QB

To no one's surprise, quarterback Spencer Rattler must execute at a much higher level to get this offense rolling. Both Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield spoke about Rattler's deficiencies during the week while simultaneously praising him for his work ethic.

Rattler leads college football in turnover-worthy plays, including a disastrous nine against Georgia. Most of these plays come down to over-confidence; Rattler has innate trust in his ability, which often causes issues.

It's not about if Rattler wins on Saturday; it's about how he wins. His pocket presence has to improve, and the turnovers should read zero post-game. If he can do those two things, his talent will carry the offense the rest of the way.

Nick Emmanwori, S

It's likely too early to make definitive conclusions about safety Nick Emmanwori, but one thing is for sure: the freshman can play. Several injuries have sidelined veteran defensive backs, leaving Emmanwori to play in their place.

Emmanwori has tallied twenty-four tackles and a pass deflection through three games of action, impressive marks for an unheralded eighteen-year-old. Safety RJ Roderick is questionable for Saturday's matchup, but even if the all-conference safety returns, it's reasonable to assume that Emmanwori will see the field.

Few freshmen nationwide have made the impact Emmanwori has, primarily because of necessity. The Gamecocks need him to elevate this young secondary and become an early leader, and he has done a great job to this point.

Jaheim Bell, TE

One of the most frustrating subplots this season has been South Carolina's inability to involve tight end Jaheim Bell. Some billed him as the second-coming of wide receiver Deebo Samuel; while those comparisons were pre-mature, that doesn't excuse the lack of production.

Satterfield assured fans brighter days were ahead for this Gamecock offense, which in turn means Bell should see an uptick in volume. Manufactured touches shouldn't be difficult, as he can line up anywhere along the formation.

Charlotte should have problems bringing him down in the open field; there should be a few designed plays early in the game script that allows Bell to get into space, giving Rattler early completions and letting this offense find their groove.

