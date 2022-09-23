Why A Statement Win Over Charlotte Is Critical

Sample sizes are everything in sports, and so far, South Carolina's sample size tells us they are talented but inconsistent. They've played three games so far and have been largely uninspiring.

Things should improve down the stretch, but the Gamecocks must convince fans that they are moving in the right direction. Head coach Shane Beamer dealt with public criticism, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield's seat is slightly warmer, and the players haven't put it all together.

Are there any significant concerns here? Not yet. However, issues can begin to mount and demoralize a locker room. Therefore, a convincing win silences many critics and allows the Gamecocks room to breathe.

There are few people inside the building not under the microscope. Fans are curious to see how Beamer has his squad ready to respond. Others want to see how competitive quarterback Spencer Rattler is after laying three disappointing outings on tape.

Most criticisms are earned, yet outcry isn't justified. The only thing two losses assures is that you won't make the College Football Playoff; every other reasonable goal remains.

Rebuilding a program takes time, and hardships are a natural part of the work. It's easy to ride the wave when things are going well, but the low moments make or break programs. Currently, South Carolina isn't in the dumps, but things aren't going their way.

Their response will tell us a lot about where this program is heading. We already know the players respond to the coaching staff and will lay it all on the line for each other, but can you walk onto a field and out-execute another football team for four quarters?

That has yet to be determined. While they walked out of Georgia State with a three-score win, the scoreboard is misleading. They struggled to generate offense in the first half, settling for four field goals in the first thirty minutes.

South Carolina eventually found their footing, but not before questions began to mount. Those questions became perceived as big-picture issues after the Gamecocks suffered defeat at the hands of two top-ten opponents.

Approach things with skepticism; things aren't as bad or good as they usually seem. We are still collecting results on this South Carolina team, so don't write them off or anoint them. Saturday goes a long way in determining this team's ceiling, both this season and for years to come.

