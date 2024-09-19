Shane Beamer Hints At Playing LaNorris Sellers and Robby Ashford At the Same Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks have their starting quarterback in the form of LaNorris Sellers. Though, even when healthy, head coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Dowell Logains have remainded adamant that Auburn Transfer and graduate senior Robby Ashford requires playing time.
They've played both Sellers and Ashford for the better part of the first three football games of the season. Now, entering their fourth matchup of the season against Akron — a team that plays two quarterbacks... at the same time — it's given Beamer ideas of his own.
"I've actually seen somethings they do that I like a lot for us that you might see this weekend," said Beamer when talking about Akron playing both of their quarterbacks at the same time. Ashford has been used as a predominantly rushing based option for this offense to this point in the season as is. At 6'3, 240 pounds, Ashford has accounted for 16 rushing attempts on the season to just 6 passing attempts at this point.
Assuming the Gamecocks debut this two QB system on Saturday against the Zips, or at any point this season, Sellers would be the primary ball carrier, though both quarterbacks are threats with their legs.
