Shane Beamer Reveals How South Carolina Retained LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reveals how his team retained quarterback LaNorris Sellers and EDGE defender Dylan Stewart.

The transfer portal window for the NCAA has closed. Which means with rosters now set, teams can now fully turn their attention to preparing for the 2026 college football season, instead of stressing about roster retention.

The South Carolina Gamecocks were one of the many teams this offseason that dealt with a fair amount of headaches, as key players such as LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart were listed as players who could potentially depart from the roster.

Despite the rumors, Shane Beamer and his staff were able to retain both Stewart and Sellers for the 2026 season. An achievement that could create mass amounts of success for the Gamecocks throughout the year.

But what all did the Gamecocks' staff have to do in order to ensure that both stars remained on the team? Beamer recently revealed what led to the players' retention during an exclusive interview with On3.

Shane Beamer Reveals His "Recruiting Pitch" For Sellers and Stewart's Return

“There wasn’t some big recruiting spiel that I had to give those guys — it’s the culture in this program,” Beamer told On3. “They certainly could have gone a lot of places for a lot more money. We’re consistent in the way we treat guys day to day. They appreciate that they can accomplish everything on and off the field. They’re happy, and sometimes I think you lose sight of — don’t mess with happiness. Those guys are happy. They know they’re going to get developed here, and they know we have a chance to win football games here.”

Since the 2024 season, Stewart and Sellers have cemented themselves as full-fledged stars on their respective sides of the football. While the team as a whole experienced a down year in 2025, the two stars returning to Columbia for another season could be just what the Gamecocks need to turn things around in 2026.

Sellers and Stewart's returning for the 2026 season has led to a drastic increase in expectations for South Carolina and the Gamecocks have been listed by many as a "sleeper team" to reach the College Football Playoff.

Stewart, Sellers, and the rest of the Gamecocks will look to live up to their lofty expectations when they begin their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th, against Kent State. A TV network and kickoff time for this matchup have not yet been announced.