ESPN Analyst Label South Carolina a Sleeper Team for the College Football Playoff

ESPN's Greg McElroy believes the South Carolina Gamecocks are a sleeper team for the 2026 College Football Playoff race.

The 2026 college football season is still months away, however, that has not stopped teams from beginning their preparations. As teams gear up for another year of college football, the quest to reach the College Football Playoff has begun.

There are a handful of teams expected to compete for a playoff spot this year, however, there are also a few teams that may surprise some fans by the end of the season. According to ESPN's Greg McElroy, the South Carolina gamecocks may be one of those teams, as the analyst recently labeled the team as a "sleeper" to reach this year's postseason tournament.

One of the main reasons as to why McElroy believes the gamecocks will have a shot at reaching the playoffs this year is because of their starting quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, who elected to return to Columbia for another season in 2026.

Greg McElroy Labels South Carolina as a Sleeper for the 2025 College Football Playoff

Jul 19, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; SEC Network personality Greg McElroy visits Radio Row during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"South Carolina is a sleeper because they have the important ingredient for an incredible run. A returning, high ceiling quarterback," said McElroy. "LaNorris Sellers is back for 2026 and some of the changes within the coaching staff have me feeling pretty optimistic about what Sellers may be able to do this year."

During the 2025 season, sellers and the rest of the gamecocks roster failed to live up to expectations, as the team finished with a 4-8 record, and missed the postseason entirely. The team will be looking for a major rebound in 2026, and will need to do so should they have aspirations of reaching the College Football Playoff.

Despite the team's poor showing in 2025, head coach Shane Beamer remains extremely optimistic that the Gamecocks will return to form. During the 2024 season, the gamecocks lost just three games and were barely left out of the playoff.

Should the Norris sellers return to form in 2024, South Carolina will have an excellent chance at competing for this year's college football playoff and could surprise many experts in analysts come the end of the 2026 regular season.

The gamecocks will begin their 2026 college football season on Saturday, September 5, as they host Kent State in their season opener. A TV network and kickoff time for this matchup have not yet been announced.