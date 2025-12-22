South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Makes His Return to Columbia Official

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers will return to play for the Gamecocks, the star quarterback announced via his X account. Sellers, a former three-star recruit, was high on NFL draft boards entering the season but elects to stay in college for another season. His return immediately answers a big question in the Gamecocks' quarterback room and should give the program and fans high hopes heading into next season.

After a stellar redshirt freshman season, 2025 did not go well for Sellers and the Gamecocks offensively. Problems along the offensive line, injuries, a new play caller, and more, all contributed to a major down year on that side of the ball. Sellers's numbers dropped across the board from a year ago as he leaves 2025 with 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. On the ground he added 270 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2024, Sellers finished that season with 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions to go along with 674 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. The Gamecocks offense as a whole is down from a year ago but the biggest discrepancy comes in their points per game which drops from 30.5 ppg in 2024 to 22.67 ppg in 2025. The lack of offensive production forced Shane Beamer to make a change at the offensive coordinator position, a move that may very well have been instrumental in keeping the star quarterback in the garnet and black for another season.

Where Does South Carolina Go From Here?

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) looks to pass against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks quarterback room is all but set going into next season. Sellers will return with Cutter Woods and newly signed four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth backing him up. Air Noland announced his decision to transfer on Monday morning and Luke Doty is out of eligibility. This means the Gamecocks could look to add a backup caliber player if they plan on keeping four scholarship guys.

Speaking of the transfer portal, Shane Beamer and the newly hired offensive staff will look to add several impact players in the portal to help bring this team back to playoff contention. Wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, running back, and tight end seem to be high on the priority list this offseason.

