Shane Beamer Sheds Light on Future Behind LaNorris Sellers For South Carolina
The South Carolina Gamecocks have quite the future ahead of themselves at the QB position. Head coach Shane Beamer detailed their depth chart.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have no doubt about who their QB is in 2025. LaNorris Sellers enters the 2025 season as one of the highest-rated returning quarterbacks in the sport.
The only question seems to be just how good can LaNorris Sellers be in 2025? Just how far can he lead a South Carolina Gamecocks football program that seems to be on the upward trend. The future of the Gamecocks looks extremely bright.
The quarterback position is part of the reasoning for the optimism as well. Head coach Shane Beamer spoke with the media this week and detailed the future at the position and where things stand with the backup quartrerback battle.
“Yeah, I don’t think it’s anything coming out of spring practice, where we have to say, ‘This is the backup or the number two guy,' because to me, that’s an ongoing competition. It really is. Dante Reno has done some nice things. Air Noland did some nice things on Saturday. Cutter Woods, right before I came in here, led his offense that he was with down the field during a two-minute drill, and made some nice throws to kick a field goal on the last play of practice to win it. So all those guys are doing some good things."
Beamer went on to say that he hasn't really had the backup QB conversation with first-year offensive coordinator, Mike Shula. And there isn't exactly a plan to hurry up and name the backup either.
"I hadn’t talked to Mike (Shula) about it, Coach Shula. But in my mind, it’s one of those, you know, coming out of the spring, that competition is ongoing. Let’s get through this, compete through the summer, early in the training camp. Certainly, when you start talking about dividing up reps as you start getting ready for the first game, that really would need to be about a week and a half out, 10 days to two weeks out, would be the thing in my mind. If we know this guy is going to be the backup, then go ahead and make that decision when we’re ready to."
