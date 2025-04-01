South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Ranked No. 1 In Latest College QB Rankings
The South Carolina Gamecocks have one of the nation's top signal-callers coming back in 2025. And according to the latest rankings, he's the No. 1 ranked QB entering 2025.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have plenty of anticipation entering the 2025 college football season, and perhaps the biggest reason why is their quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Sellers played in 12 games a year ago, completing 65.6% of his passes in his first season as a full-time starter.
On SI's Director of Recruiting, Brooks Austin recently broke down his top-10 QBs list entering the 2025 season, and he placed LaNorris Sellers as the No. 1 QB.
Top-10 CFB QBs Entering 2025 Season
- LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson
- Arch Manning, Texas
- DJ Lagway, Florida
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- John Mateer, Oklahoma
- Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee
- Carson Beck, Miami
- Darian Mensah, Duke
- Kevin Jennings, SMU
As for why he has Sellers No. 1, this is what Austin had to say.
"The quarterback position requires elite physical traits to win, which Sellers has in abundance. Though perhaps the most important trait is the ability to rapidly grow and develop at the position. At the start of 2024, Sellers was a bit of a turnover concern, both via interceptions and fumbling the football. By the end of the year, he'd cleaned most of that up and remained the dynamic playmaker that made South Carolina's offense explosive a year ago. Additionally, of all the QBs on the Top-10 list, Sellers can beat opponents in the largest variety of ways. He can beat you with his legs, from the pocket, on the run with his arm... You name it.
