Sherrod Greene Announces Plan to Enter NFL Draft

News of players coming and going from South Carolina seemingly never ends. That idea was reinforced Wednesday as long-time Gamecock linebacker Sherrod Greene announced he plans to leave South Carolina and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Greene has had a tough collegiate career, battling numerous injuries that kept him off the field for most of his career.

Despite Greene's constant battle with injuries, he continued to work hard, resulting in an excellent 2022 season, easily his best collegiate season. In 2022, Greene posted a career-high in tackles with 76, a career-high in sacks with 2.5, and an interception. Over his six seasons with the Gamecocks, Greene posted 214 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions.

Greene flew under the radar coming out of high school. However, he displayed immense talent when he could stay on the field. Though discussions in the media around Greene's future in the NFL have been relatively quiet, his talent and work ethic are sure to make whatever NFL teams he lands with very happy.

The linebacker group is quite inexperienced, especially with the departure of Greene. The coaching staff expects players like Stone Blanton and Grayson Howard to step up and make an impact in 2023.

