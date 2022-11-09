Beamer Updates Injury Report

Injuries are a part of sports. It's something that is, in most instances, utterly unavoidable due to the violent nature of a sport like football. Defensive tackle Alex Huntley even alluded to this right before the start of the 2022 football season, saying that everyone plays at a level of 85 or 90 percent in terms of their physical health.

These bumps and bruises automatically become magnified as the season wears on as the body is constantly trying to recover from the brutal events of the previous contests, and the volume of high-speed collisions and hard falls simultaneously accumulate.

Head coach Shane Beamer has dealt with this significantly this season, particularly with the secondary. This past weekend, safety BJ Gibson exited the second quarter with a noticeable limp in his lower body.

When asked about the subsequent MRI Gibson had on Sunday, Beamer said that he's still feeling the ill effects of his injury.

“I’d say [BJ Gibson’s] day-to-day. Nothing long-term, [we’ll] just kind of see how quickly he can respond to treatment. He wasn’t able to do much today in practice."

Beamer followed up with an update on South Carolina's star running back MarShawn Lloyd, who missed last week's game against Vanderbilt with a deep thigh bruise. Lloyd was limited in Tuesday's practice, but he felt better than he anticipated he would.

He officially confirmed that corner David Spaulding's foot injury has effectively ended his season and alluded that other players' status is up in the air for their impending matchup with the Gators.

"[David] Spaulding is done for the year, hate that for him, but wish him well in his recovery. Beyond that it’s a handful of guys that are questionable right now.”

