SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseballRecruiting
Search

South Carolina's Shi Smith Embracing Role As WR1

Chaunte'l Powell

If the Saturday night’s South Carolina’s 31-27 loss to No. 16 Tennessee showed anything, it’s that Shi Smith is ready to be the primary option on offense.

The senior had 10 catches for 140 yards, 1 touchdown and said after the game he was ready to have his number called.

“Oh yeah definitely I mean we came in all week talking about it,” he said. “Just give me the ball early and just let me get started.”

Smith has played behind the likes of Deebo Samuels and Bryan Edwards and said he’s enjoying the role of WR1.

“It’s a great feeling. I’m a competitive guy, I love having a ball in my hands and I love making plays,” he said.

It was grad transfer Collin Hill’s first time under center in the SEC and he and Smith looked comfortable throughout the game. USC head coach Will Muschamp said his upperclassmen played exactly how they should’ve.

“I thought those guys played really well offensively in the second half,” Muschamp said. “They gave us an opportunity to win the game and we need to play better on the defensive side of the ball. They played the way we expected them to play.”

Smith was pulled on third down during the Gamecocks’ final drive of the night after nearly getting into an altercation with the Tennessee defense. Muschamp said it was to combat fatigue, not because tempers were flaring.

“No he was gassed as much as anything and so we had subbed him because of the play that we had called in that situation and felt good about the call,” he said.

While Smith proved he’s capable carrying the brunt of the offensive workload, the Gamecocks still must have production from other skill players. Smith finished the night with 10 catches, while tight end Nick Muse, wide receiver Xavier Legette and running backs Kevin Harris, Deshaun Fenwick and ZaQuandre White combined for 14 receptions.

Muschamp said Saturday that he still believes they played within the flow of the game and he’s confident in the options he has on offense.

“Obviously Shi had a hot hand and we had some things designed to go to him,” Muschamp said. “Xavier made a couple of really nice plays and obviously the 42 yarder there. Nick been a guy that's been a threat over the middle. We've like throwing the ball our backs in camp. Deshaun and Kevin and ZaQuandare have all caught the ball well out of the backfield and Dakereon [Joyner] has done a nice job. We had a bunch of guys play, I just don't know that we got the balls to them. Sometimes the primary reads going somewhere else at this time, but I think those guys can all help us.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three And Out - South Carolina vs. Tennessee Postgame Thoughts

The Gamecocks fell 31-27 to Tennessee. Chaunte'l Powell shares postgame thoughts.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Halftime Thoughts

The Gamecocks went into the halftime break trailing Tennessee 14-7. Chaunte'l Powell shares her thoughts on the first half.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina Captains Vs. Tennessee

https://twitter.com/GamecockCentral/status/1310000185901084672?s=20

Chaunte'l Powell

Video of Will Muschamp Mistakenly Hits Twitter

https://twitter.com/cocks_by_90/status/1309944308242489346?s=20

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecocks Under Pressure As WNBA Playoffs Continue

Both A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan's Minnesota Lynx find themselves in a series deficit in the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs.

Chaunte'l Powell

Familiar Foes: The Relationship Between Tennessee and South Carolina's Coaching Staffs

South Carolina and Tennessee's coaching staffs know each other very well and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is hoping that comes in handy Saturday night.

Chaunte'l Powell

Across the Sidelines: Tennessee Volunteers

Matt Ray of Volunteer Country stops by to talk about what Jeremy Pruitt and Co. are looking to achieve this Saturday.

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Establishes Start Dates for Basketball League Play

With the season set to tip off Nov. 25, the SEC has announced that conference play will being at the end of December.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Breaking Down South Carolina and Tennessee's 'Battle Of The Bigs'

Brian Smith breaks down what will be a battle at the line of scrimmage between South Carolina and Tennessee.

Brian Smith

Bowl Eligibility Requirements Might Be Waived This Season

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1309276346254651392?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell