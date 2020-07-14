Sports Illustrated SEC Publishers Tab Alabama The Team To Beat

Sports Illustrated’s SEC Publishers were in complete agreement about three things when voting on how the league’s 2020 football season will finish, but not about which team will eventually be crowned champion.

Alabama was the unanimous pick to win the West, while Arkansas and Vanderbilt were pegged for last in their respective divisions on every ballot cast in the preseason poll.

The Crimson Tide received the most votes to win the league title, with Florida a distant second and Georgia third.

Last week, Alabama topped all teams with 10 first-team selections, and 12 overall when SI Publishers selected their 2020 Preseason All-SEC teams.

The projected order of finish, by division:

East Division

Georgia Florida Tennessee Kentucky South Carolina Missouri Vanderbilt

West Division

Alabama LSU Auburn Texas A & M Ole Miss Mississippi State Arkansas

The closest votes were for third in the East, between Kentucky and Tennessee, and for fifth in the West with Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

The 2020 SEC Media Days were scheduled to kick off in Atlanta on Monday, but have been postponed until a course of action for the season during the coronavirus pandemic can be determined.

Instead, the league held a meeting for the athletic directors in Birmingham.

"It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis," Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us."

Only seven times since 1992 has the predicted champion at media days won the SEC Championship Game. Alabama was picked to defeat Georgia last year, and will be the likely favorite again if a 2020 media days poll is conducted.

AROUND THE SEC

Alabama :

With the Pac-12 deciding to play only conference games this season, Alabama lost its marquee opener against USC in Arlington, Texas. The teams opened the 2016 season there and the Crimson Tide won 52-6. Alabama was set to receive a $6 million payout for the neutral-site game. Back in May, Alabama and TCU, which was scheduled to open at Cal, were reportedly discussing playing as a contingency plan. "As I've said before, USC AD Mike Bohn and I had multiple conversations over the last several months, and we were both planning on playing the football game on September 5 in Arlington," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a release. "With the PAC-12's decision to move to a conference-only schedule, we will do our best to adjust. What that looks like is to be determined." … Alabama has a little motivation to play this season as it’s spent $107 million on improvement to Bryant-Denny Stadium, including extra to have the project completed before its home opener. Despite two reported outbreaks of the coronavirus among construction workers, it’s still on pace to be finished before hosting Georgia State on Sept. 12.

South Carolina :

This week the Gamecocks received commitment from four-star defensive end George Wilson Jr.

As fear mounts about the cancellation of the annual Clemson-Carolina game as well as the season in general, SC athletic director maintains that the Gamecocks will play.

Vanderbilt :

