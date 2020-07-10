Report: PAC-12 to Follow Big Ten, Play Conference-Only Schedule

After multiple reports on Friday afternoon, the PAC-12 conference is expected to announce that it will be joining the Big Ten in having its football teams host conference-only schedules for the 2020 season.

The news was first reported by both The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach and Bruce Feldman:

Prior to the news breaking, Alabama football was scheduled to face off against PAC-12 opponent USC on Sept. 5 in its season opener, but with the announcement by the PAC-12, the game is effectively cancelled. No official word has been given, but if the conference is indeed withdrawing all of its teams from non conference games, then the game between the Crimson Tide and the Trojans will not be taking place.

After the reports of the PAC-12 began to appear, Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne soon posted a statement on Twitter regarding the Crimson Tide's opening game against USC:

"As I've said before, USC AD Mike Bohn and I had multiple conversations over the last several months, and we were both planning on playing the football game on September 5 in Arlington," Byrne's statement read. "With the PAC-12's decision to move to a conference-only schedule, we will do our best to adjust. What that looks like is to be determined."

Byrne gave no timeline for when a decision will be made.

Following the Ivy League's cancellations of all fall sports on Wednesday, the Big Ten announced on Thursday that is would be hosting conference-only games for the upcoming college football season.

Earlier in the day on Friday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that it will reach its decision by late July, but has not ruled out playing a full season just yet.

Greg Sankey, commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, has called all athletic directors of the conference to a special meeting in Birmingham that will take place on Monday. It is expected that the upcoming season will be the main topic of discussion, and that the conference members will decide what to do in regards to football and basketball.

However, Sankey has also stated that he expects the conference to not reach a final decision until later in the month of July, similar to the ACC.

This story will be updated.