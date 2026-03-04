South Carolina Football Pays Tribute to Legendary Coach Lou Holtz After Passing

The South Carolina Gamecocks have paid a heartfelt tribute to their former head coach, Lou Holtz, who passed away earlier this week.

The college football world received some sad news earlier this week, as legendary head coach and media personality Lou Holtz passed away at the age of 89. Holtz was a successful head football coach for a handful of decades before taking his talents to the media room as an analyst. There, he became an icon for his lovable personality and distinct voice.

The South Carolina Gamecocks were one of the many stops Holtz took during his legendary coaching career and the coach had two stints in Columbia, serving as an analyst in 1967-1967 before returning as a head coach from 1999 to 2004. He joined the Gamecocks staff following a three-year hiatus after departing from Notre Dame.

During his time with the Gamecocks, Holtz revitalized a struggling program that had failed to win more than six games in over half a decade. In his third year with the program, Holtz led the Gamecocks to a 9-3 record, the best the team had experienced since joining the SEC.

The coach would finish his time in Columbia with a trio of winning seasons, a pair of bowl game wins, and is largely accredited for ushering in an era of South Carolina Football that opened the door for its modern day successes. He remains inside the top 10 for winningest coaches in Gamecock history and is one of the more revered Gamecock coaches of the modern era of college football.

The University of South Carolina provided a heartfelt statement on the coach's passing summarizing the legendary career the coach had and thanking him for his dedication to both his players and the program.

"The impact of Coach Holtz’s tenure is not limited to wins, awards, bowl games, or historical milestones," wrote a spokesperson for the team."It is reflected in the quotes and social media posts of his former players, coaches, and staff during the past week. His true legacy lies in the life lessons he taught—lessons that extended far beyond football."

Gamecock fans are far from the only group of fans who are mourning the loss of Coach Holtz. However, the program's unique connection with the legendary figure speaks volumes of Holtz's impact on the Gamecock program, as well as the sport of college football.