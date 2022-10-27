Game Prep: Missouri Powered By Aggressive Defense

Most college football fans automatically dismiss the South Carolina Gamecocks' upcoming foe in the Missouri Tigers due to two different factors: their sub-.500 record and their disappointing offense, which in today's college football will significantly prevent a program from building significant notoriety.

For the Gamecocks, however, they can't ignore the one side of the ball that has unequivocally kept Missouri in multiple competitive ball games, and that's the Tigers' defense.

Although the Tigers have finished 85th or worse in scoring defense the past two seasons, they've experienced a renaissance this year. After going back and rewatching their game against the Georgia Bulldogs from week five, there are a couple of clear reasons why that's the case.

Blitz First, Ask Questions Later

Out of all of the defenses the Gamecocks have faced and will face this season, I don't think offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and this offense have played or will play against anyone who will blitz as frequently as Missouri.

The unique thing about Missouri blitzes is the number of times they will bring an extra defender on first down, especially if they see a look that makes them believe a run is coming.

Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker will also run stunts upfront in conjunction with blitzes, which, if not picked up correctly, can lead to disaster time and time again.

A Physical Defensive Front

The other main reason Missouri is so effective on defense this year is that their defensive line plays with a mentality of ruthless aggression. This isn't a position group that's purely coached to react to whatever the opposing offensive line does. This is done purposefully for one reason, to allow the defensive line to play faster and in their niche.

This group is led by senior playmaker Isaiah McGuire, who's a force in both rush defense and pass rush due to his quick twitch in his hands and the overall sheer strength he showcases by consistently driving linemen almost into the lap of the quarterback.

Missouri has a formidable defensive front with Trajan Jeffcoat, Kristian Williams, DJ Coleman, and McGuire. If you're a Gamecock fan who comes into Saturday's game expecting this Missouri defense to perform like they did last season, you might be in for an unfortunate surprise.

