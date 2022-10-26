WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz Talks South Carolina

South Carolina (5-2) is atop the college football landscape, as it is one of the country's hottest teams. Head coach Shane Beamer is attempting to calm the tide in Columbia, but he doesn't have much time before they hit the field again.

Missouri (3-4) has underperformed for most of the season but is always competitive. They took Georgia down to the wire, leading by two scores for most of the contest. The Tigers beat Vanderbilt this past weekend, shutting down one of the most efficient offenses in the conference.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is hoping to keep things rolling. He acknowledged the challenge facing them but remained steadfast that they believe they can compete against South Carolina.

The Tigers have several playmakers that could alter the tone of the game. They keep things simple offensively, allowing quarterback Brady Cook time to work. Defensively, they are assignment-round and tough up front, a critical combination.

In each of Missouri's in-conference losses, they have remained within one score, an impressive mark coming from a recently desolate program. They have made consistent progress on the field and recruiting trail under Drinkwitz and will attempt to knock off South Carolina.

