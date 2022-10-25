Mizzou Wide Reciever Duo Poses Challenges

Many write off Missouri (3-4) as an uninspired team that can't compete with competent programs. While the Tigers are far from contending in the SEC East, they have played several impressive games.

They took Georgia down to the final few minutes, leading up two scores for almost three quarters. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has done an impressive job of acquiring talent on the recruiting trail to jumpstart the rebuild.

Missouri's offense is inconsistent, but when they a rolling, it's because of an explosive wide-receiver duo. Wideouts Luther Burden and Dominic Lovett are a talented pairing that will make life difficult for South Carolina.

Dominic Lovett

Lovett took a leap forward this season after assuming a complementary role as a true freshman. He's logged 35 catches for 511 yards to date, one of the higher marks in the SEC.

While Burden garners national hype, Lovett is the team's No. 1 target. He assumes a lot of the quick game work, working over the middle of the field. Quarterback Brady Cook frequently looks to Lovett on third down, as he consistently gets open.

He understands how to win quickly at the line of scrimmage, and does a good job repositioning himself at the catch point. Lovett may not be the biggest talking point on network shows, but he continuously makes plays.

Luther Burden

Burden was a media darling ahead of this season. Many projected him to be Missouri's best offensive player, as he is the highest rated recruit to ever join the Tigers. While he's had high moments, Missouri is still attempting to work him into the offense.

They seem to have found a role for him this season; he gets a lot of built-in touches, such as screens and end-arounds. Missouri wants to get him to stretch the field, but his connection with Cook hasn't been inspiring.

However, Burden's physical profile make him dangerous to break one at any moment. He can work through contact during his route progression, and also is apt make defenders miss in the open field.

