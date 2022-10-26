Josh Vann Discusses Fatherhood Amidst College Life

When people think of wide receiver Josh Vann, they immediately think of the wide receiver who plays for the South Carolina Gamecocks, a sixth-year player who took advantage of the special eligibility rule created due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It's easy for most people to think about that aspect of Josh Vann's life since they only see him in garnet and black threads on Saturdays in the fall. What people don't see, however, is what Vann does off the field, not just going to class but also raising his daughter, which can sometimes be a lot for him.

"It’s been tough, coming here playing football, being a dad and then going to school, it’s a lot to juggle, but I’m the man of the house, I gotta get it done," Vann expressed. "I just wanna set a good standard for her, [and for her] to know that I got her back, for this team that I got their back, whatever they need me to do. It [hasn’t] been I guess what we all expected from me coming into this year, but at the same time [I] just gotta go out there and do what I gotta do."

Vann sets a good example by doing the little things that fatherhood requires. He cares for and protects his child, and at the same time, he never loses sight of how much his daughter has grown in such a short time.

"[There’s] some tough days at home. I think like last week, [my daughter] just got over a cold, so that’s been tough. Waking up at four o’clock in the morning to make a bottle, [and] she just got off formula, so now [we’re] on almond milk, but we don’t have a bottle warmer. So we gotta put the milk in the microwave, make sure it’s not too hot. it’s a lot. I’m telling you it is a lot, but you know I’m just taking it day by day, thanking god for the opportunity that she’s here, she’ll be eleven months on the seventh of November which is coming up around the corner. Seeing her grow, it’s been an experience.”

An abundance of other people would crumble under the weight of responsibilities that Josh has in his daily life, but he seems to have used it as a lesson on how to appreciate all of the little things life has to offer, a good lesson indeed.

