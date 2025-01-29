South Carolina Gamecocks AD Gives Massive Props to Shane Beamer
Jeremiah Dontai, the newly crowned athletic director at the University of South Carolina, is already making his mark on the football program. Just last week, he granted head Coach Shane Beamer an extension through 2030 and starts at $8.15M per year. In just a little over a month after accepting the job, Dontai has been impressed by the passion and dedication Coach Beamer has shown. Today, he joined Jay Phillips and Elijah Campbell on “The Postgame Show” on 107.5 The Game, where he had nothing but positive things to say about Beamer.
“Shane… I mean, just what he’s done and all you [have to do] is look at recruiting [and] the trajectory. One of the things that really impressed me about him [was] when I spent some time with him early. And this is before the contract was officially extended. I spent some time with him talking about ‘what did you learn from the 5-7 year last year?’”
While a substantially improved 9-3 regular season finish would have been plenty of evidence, Dontai was impressed with Beamer’s maturity as a coach and someone who is truly bought into not only molding a championship football team, but also improving the lives and future of the young men on his roster. Dontai continued to sing his praises for Beamer.
“If you’ve been over to the football operations building, [you’ll see] they’ve got, kind of all these mantras and sayings and words. It's really cool. And he [Beamer] said, ‘we found in talking to some of our guys, that those were just words that we had lost, kind of that core culture. So we’ve got back to basics, whether you’re the first string quarterback or the fifth string punter – we don’t have five punters – but we wanted to make sure that you understood what it means, what it meant to be part of the Gamecock football program.’”
With Dontai’s full support, Coach Beamer is ready to turn the Gamecocks into a championship contender for many more years to come.