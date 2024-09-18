South Carolina Gamecocks Coach Deserving of Highest Praise Three Weeks In
South Carolina Gamecocks' offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains is deserving of the highest praise three weeks into the season.
During the 2023 season, it's no secret that South Carolina had its fair share of offensive struggles. Whether it was the offensive line or lack of execution in other areas, the Gamecocks were never able to get anything rolling consistently, even with an NFL quarterback in the form of Spencer Rattler under center. However, in 2024, it has been a different story.
The Gamecocks named redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers the team's starting quarterback during the preseason and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has created an offensive game plan that can make people forget he is just a redshirt freshman.
The stat sheet would tell you the Gamecocks are averaging less than 30 points per game and rank 115th in total yards. Looking back at the Kentucky and LSU games though, it was very evident that Loggains had a game plan that was built to succeed against both opponents. One of them led to a win on the road and the other nearly led to a massive upset.
The two best playmakers in South Carolina's offense thus far have been running back Raheim Sanders and Sellers using his legs to either extend plays or tuck the ball and run. It's why the offense is averaging 165 rushing yards per game. Loggains has found a way to adapt to his team's strengths and the strength this year is the inverse of what it was last season.
The Gamecocks may not be at the top of the ranks for offensive stat categories, but they do have an offensive coordinator that is creating a winnable gameplan for a very young quarterback and has shown the ability to adapt his game plan to be centered around his team's strengths. And that is important to know as the Gamecocks head down their stretch of conference games after the matchup against Akron.
