South Carolina Gamecocks Defensive Players Projected to be First Round Draft Pick
South Carolina defensive lineman TJ Sanders has been projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
The bye week is almost over for the South Carolina Gamecocks as they start getting ready for their matchup against Ole Miss. It will be another big home game for South Carolina as they currently sit with a 3-1 record with their only loss being to the LSU Tigers. South Carolina has been impressive thus far, but the defense has been perhaps the most eye opening aspect of this team. So much so, that two of their members is being projected as first-round picks.
CBS Sports released a first-round 2025 NFL mock draft and defensive lineman TJ Sanders and safety Nick Emmanwori have been projected to go in the first round. Chris Trapasso predicted Sanders would be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 22nd overall pick. Mike Renner predicted Emmanwori would be drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 26th overall pick.
So far this season, Sanders has a sack and a tackle for loss with 12 tackles for loss. Emmanwori has two interceptions, one pick-six and 24 total tackles. Both Sanders and Emmanwori have been impact players for the Gamecocks this season and their draft stock is climbing as a result of it. Their play has resulted in them allowing just an average of 17 points per game so far this season.
