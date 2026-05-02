South Carolina Gamecocks Earn Commitment From Tight End 2027 Judah Lancaster

The South Carolina Gamecocks have added another player to their 2027 recruiting class, this time in the form of tight end Judah Lancaster.

The college football offseason is in full swing as teams prepare for the beginning of the 2026 season, which will not start for another handful of months. But while, there is no football to be played on the field, programs are still diligently at work.

Summer months are the biggest opportunity for programs to build momentum on the recruiting trail and to build their classes for the upcoming years. Luckily for South Carolina Gamecock fans, Shane Beamer and his staff are already hard at work.

The programs latest efforts have paid off big time, as the Gamecocks have earned a commitment from Judah Lancaster. A three star tight end in the 2027 recruiting class. Lancaster chose South Carolina over other notable programs such as Auburn, UCLA, and Arizona.

According to 247Sports, Lancaster stands at just under 6-foot-5 and weighs over 230 pounds. His frame is the prototypical size for a "move" tight end in the SEC, and the future Gamecock could have a massive career in Columbia.

What Judah Lancaster Brings to the South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer claps before he and the team enter the field before the game with Clemson at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The modern era of college football has seen the emergence of the tight end, and its added importance cannot be understated. An elite tight end can often be the difference maker in big games and can create matchup nightmares for opposing defenses.

Should Lancaster become one of these players for the Gamecocks, the team's offense will have an opportunity to be extremely dangerous in the future and could provide Shane Beamer and the team with even more fantastic seasons.

As the offseason continues, Beamer and his staff will diligently work to add even more highly-talented recruits in the lead up to national signing day this December. Should the Gamecocks continue to nab players such as Lancaster, the team will have an excellent chance at competing for future College Football Playoff spots.

South Carolina will return to action for the 2026 college football season on Saturday, September 5th against Kent State. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.