2027 Four-Star Edge Lists South Carolina Among Top Five Schools in Recruitment

One of the nation's top edge rushers in the 2027 class lists South Carolina among their top five teams. Can new outside linebackers coach Deion Barnes secure his first big commitment as a member of the Gamecocks staff?

James Pace III is a 6-foot-2.5 and 225 pound edge rusher from DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland. Rated as a four-star in the 2027 class, Pace is a top 15 edge in the class and the fourth ranked player in the state of Maryland.

South Carolina is listed with Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, and Maryland in Pace's top five. Shane Beamer and company have recruited the DMV area well - Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. 2024 five-star and projected first rounder Dylan Stewart hails from the nation's capital.

Last recruiting cycle, the Gamecocks were able to bring in four-star edge Julian Walker and three-star edge Keenan Britt. Several transfers along with a few first and second year players are expected to make an impact for South Carolina this season. However following the 2026 season, that room needs an influx of talent should players run out of eligibility and/or leave early for the NFL Draft.

Pace could step in and be another key piece in the rotation for Deion Barnes and defensive coordinator Clayton White. The summer has been kind to the Gamecocks in the Shane Beamer era. Could Pace and others help the Gamecocks' 2027 class race up the recruiting rankings by summer's end?

How the Class Stacks Up

NEWS: Four-Star EDGE James Pace is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’4 233 EDGE is ranked as the No. 3 EDGE in Maryland (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/RVVfkXDXjI pic.twitter.com/V2kphCMhwf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 29, 2026

Sitting with three commits in the class, South Carolina sits with the 65 ranked class in the country and the 16 ranked class in the SEC. Will Endicott is the team's most recent commit at the offensive line spot. The 6-foot-4 and 285 pounder is new offensive line coach Randy Clements's first commit as a Gamecock.

Three other prospects listed the Gamecocks in their top five in the last couple weeks. South Carolina is trying their best to land four-star running backs David "Tre" Segarra and Brayden Tyson, and four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey in this class.