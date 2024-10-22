South Carolina Gamecocks Have Massive Opportunities Following Bye Week
The South Carolina Gamecocks have some massive opportunities on their schedule after the bye week.
Following the win over Oklahoma, the South Carolina Gamecocks are now 4-3 on the season with a 2-3 record in conference play. College football playoff hopes certainly feel out of the window and competing for a conference title is no longer in the picture either. However, there are still some massive opportunities left for the Gamecocks once they get through the bye week.
South Carolina's next opponent is Texas A&M which will be played at South Carolina. The Aggies sit at the top of the conference standings and are in a good spot to take a place in the conference championship. They then have a road trip against Vanderbilt, a home game against Missouri and a road game against Clemson to close out the season. The Gamecocks have the chance to play the ultimate spoiler role.
Depending on what happens in the Texas A&M vs LSU game this weekend, the Gamecocks could completely wreck A&M's playoff hopes if they lose to the Tigers or at the very least bump them down the conference standings. Vanderbilt is 2-1 in conference play this season and with a game against Texas this weekend, a Gamecocks win would send them back down the rankings. Missouri's strength of schedule is already being criticized so a second loss on the year would maybe be enough to end their playoff hopes. Clemson is in the driver's seat in the ACC along with Miami, but a loss to the Gamecocks to close out the year would make their conference championship game a potential must-win for them as they would have two losses on the season (assuming they win out to that point).
It may not be competing for a playoff spot or anything that most fans would hope for during a college football season, but considering how the Gamecocks have played this year, they have a chance against all of those teams and playing the spoiler role can provide its own fun as well.
