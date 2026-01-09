South Carolina Gamecocks Land Massive Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman

The South Carolina Gamecocks have landed former North Carolina State offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been very active in the transfer portal as of late and they just got perhaps their biggest commitment of the window. Former North Carolina State offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak has announced his commitment to the Gamecocks.

This is a significant pick up for South Carolina as they needed to add some protection upfront for quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who is set to return for next season. Peak certainly helps with that.

Peak was rated as one of the top players in the transfer portal. Getting a tackle out of the portal was very necessary for the Gamecocks as Josiah Thompson entered the transfer portal after starting for the programs for two seasons.

Peak spent three years at NC State and will come into South Carolina as a redshirt junior. He played high school football at Valdosta High School. He was rated as a three-star prospect, the 499th-best player in the country, the 19th-best interior offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class and the 51st-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.

Oct 19, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (65) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Shane Beamer and his staff are doing their best to try and get the Gamecocks back into a playoff contending spot. They got off to a hot start by getting players like Sellers, Nyck Harbor, Dylan Stewart and Vicari Swain to return for another season. All of which were big factors for the Gamecocks this past season.

On top of that though, the Gamecocks are still battling to keep players on their roster, as they have already had a multitude of players enter the portal.

The transfer portal will officially close on Jan. 16. There is only one transfer portal window this year as opposed to two, like there have been in previous seasons. That means players can no longer go through spring practice and then enter the portal later in the year. They must find their new home before the upcoming football calendar officially begins.

